Prez Akufo-Addo Forwards Petition Against Charlotte Osei To CJ

A statement from the Director of Communication at the Office of the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said "pursuant to the terms of Article 146(3), President Akufo-Addo has, thus, referred the petition to the Chief Justice for resolution, in accordance with the provisions of Article 146(3)".



Read full statement below



PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO REFERS PETITION AGAINST EC CHAIRPERSON TO CHIEF JUSTICE



The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, 26th July, 2017, referred a petition purporting to invoke Article 146(3) of the Constitution, in respect of the office of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei, to the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo.



Whilst the President was out of the country, the office of the President received a petition, initially undated and unsigned, against the Chairperson of the EC. Subsequently, counsel, Maxwell Opoku Agyemang, Esq., by letter dated 20th July, 2017, wrote to the office of the President setting out the names of the petitioners and the date of the petition.



Pursuant to the terms of Article 146(3), President Akufo-Addo has, thus, referred the petition to the Chief Justice for resolution, in accordance with the provisions of Article 146(3).





……signed……



Eugene Arhin



Director of Communications