NDC Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs has cautioned President Nana Akufo-Addo to exercise discretion on the petition filed against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs. Charlotte Osei.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Allotey Jacobs believed there may be some forces from the NPP government pushing for the removal of the EC Chairperson.



To him, if the President doesn't cautiously scrutinize the petition and therefore goes ahead to perhaps set the EC Boss and her Deputies aside as widely supported by some critics; his decision may degenerate into chaos.



According to Allotey Jacobs, "nobody is perfect on this earth. No human being is perfect. No institution is perfect. No law is perfect” and so he would call for investigations into the issue rather than removing the Commissioners from office because of the feud existing among them.



Allotey Jacobs further noted that should the President take such a decision, he may open himself up for the opposition NDC to read meanings into it and lead people to protest on the streets.



He feared the street demonstrations may brew violence in the country.



He therefore advised President Akufo-Addo saying "he should be cautious of the petition filed to him because it’s a bomb that has been placed on his doorstep. It’s a bomb that when exploded, you’ll see thousands of dead bodies on the street. You take it for a joke. You see, when you’re in power, you’re so incensed that there’s nothing and so I won’t listen to advice.”