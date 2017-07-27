Minority Leader Challenges Government On AMERI Deal

Related Stories Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader has challenged the ruling New Patriotic Party to declare its official position on the AMERI Power deal.



According to him, government’s official position on the matter would guide the Minority’s next line of action on the issue.



Mr Iddrisu gave the challenged when he spoke to the media in Parliament where Mr Kobina Tahiru Hammond, Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa is asking the House to rescind its approval of the Ameri Power agreement.



Mr Hammond has filed notice for a motion in Parliament seeking a rescission order on the AMERI Transaction and Contract.



He is also requesting the House to rescind its decision on the basis of gross misrepresentation.



Mr Iddrisu also warned that if Parliament took a decision to rescind the agreement, it would have dire consequences on the country’s energy generation, adding that this could bring the nation back to power outage “dumsor”.



He said the Standing Order 93 on which Mr Hammond was bringing the motion was for current the Parliament not the earlier one.



Mr Iddrisu also noted that the AMERI Power contract was to deal with an urgent energy crisis at the time when the nation needed to increase its generation capacity.



He said because of the energy crisis the government entered into a contract with the AMERI Energy from the UAE.



He said the appropriate forum for Mr Hammond was to go to court on the matter and not for the House to rescind its decision on the AMERI Contract.