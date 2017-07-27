NPP Holds Regional Delegates Conference In Ho Today

Related Stories The Volta regional branch of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding its annual delegates conference today (July 27, 2017).



The conference which is underway at the OLA Senior High School in Ho, is on the theme ‘moving forward together as a united family.’



The conference which is the first since the NPP’s massive electoral victory in December 2016, will afford party delegates from all 26 constituencies across the region to take stock of the party in the last one year and strategize the way for delivering on its mandate in government.



Ultimate News’ Lambert Atsivor reported that top hierarchy of the NPP including, the National Organizer cum Acting General Secretary, John Boadu, Regional executives, government functionaries as well as Municipal Metropolitan District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) are also attending the one-day conference.