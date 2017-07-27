Prez Akufo-Addo Behind Kwabena Donkor’s House Raid - Mintah Akandoh

Related Stories Former Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in the erstwhile President Mahama administration, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has alleged that the ransack carried out by the police in the house of former Energy Minister, Hon. Kwabena Donkor was orchestrated by President Akufo-Addo.



According to the Juaboso lawmaker, President Akufo-Addo is to be blamed for the raid which took place in the house of Hon. Kwabena Donkor as the police CID acted on the orders of the Executive power to go for court order to search the former Energy Minister’s house.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh claimed it is the hallmark of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to hide behind group of people and state institution to carry out their crimes and then pretend to be innocent and unsupportive of the act which was carried out.



He cited "Delta Force" saga as a clear example of how the NPP is deceiving Ghanaians; thus, President Akufo-Addo coming out first to abhor the act of "Delta Force" is a trick the NPP is playing on the minds of the citizens.



“The NPP is carrying out some tricks in the country. Whenever they commit crime through vigilante groups and the state security, they come out to disassociate themselves from the crime. They tell their communicators to come out to play the innocent and even say they are not in support of the crime whereas they are behind it,” he asserted.



In the case of former Energy Minister’s house raid, Hon. Mintah Akandoh insisted the police CID did not carry out that exercise without the backing of the Presidency; however the NPP communicators are quick to condemn the police for the raid.



“ . . no police can carry out that exercise without authorization from the Presidency; no police can act without instruction and so I will not go and blame the Police for the raid but I blame Nana Akufo- Addo,” he accused.



He maintained that the court did not out of the blue decided to issue court order to raid the former Energy Minister's home; thus “no court searches for a case to adjudicate but rather arbitrate on a case brought before it. Someone sent the motion to court for that order.”



He said on authority that it is the mindset of the Executive arm of government to send the motion to court for an order; reiterating that the court can also not be blamed for the issuance of the order to the police to act upon it.



“We have 3 arms of government; the Executive, the Judiciary and the Legislature. The police service takes orders from IGP and the IGP answers to the Interior Minister and then the Minister represents the President; so the bus always stops at the doorstep of the President,” he elaborated.



He was of the view that as a Member of Parliament, the police should have written to the Speaker of Parliament before making such a move to raid Hon. Kwabena Donkor’s house to confiscate his laptop and other things.



The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service raided the house of former Power Minister Dr. Kwabena Donkor in connection with investigations into the controversial $510million Ameri deal.