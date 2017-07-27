Charlotte Osei, Amadu Sulley, Others Suffering From My Spiritual Curses - Abronye

Related Stories Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser for the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC says he feels vindicated by the stunning revelations at Ghana’s Electoral Commission.



According to Kwame Baffoe, happenings at the Electoral Commission are not ordinary and that they are as a result of the curses he rained on Charlotte Osei and her team prior to the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections.



It will be recalled Abronye DC called on the gods of thunder, the dreadful river deity, Antoa Nyama, Botkyerewa and a host of other gods to strike dead any staff or official of the Commission that would attempt to influence outcome of the last polls.



In the wake of the ongoing dispute among three top Commissioners of the EC, the Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser speaking in an interview with host of Abusua Nkommo, Kwame Adinkra says he has now been vindicated.



Tensions within the EC in recent times have seen Mrs. Osei accuse her deputies of making her job difficult for her, but Mrs. Amankwah, in a 25-point response to the EC Chair’s claims alleged that Mrs. Osei’s concerns were built on lies.



But Kwame Baffoe said, “Kwame, my gods are now working the EC officials. Do you remember I cursed them last year after I suspected their activities could land the country into a civil war,” he asked.



“I knew what their actions were and their implications on us as a country which was why I quickly cursed them and indeed the gods have shown that they really stand for fairness and justice.”



“Charlotte Osei and her commission did a lot things that almost threw this country into civil war and some of us saw them and warned, but they won’t listen to us,” he alleged.



“President Akufo Addo and the Chief Justice should speed up the impeachment process so that a fresh hand will take over and manage our elections,” he charged.