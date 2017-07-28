NPP Activist Lauds Invasion Of Dr Donkor’s Residence

Related Stories Mr Dennis Amfo-Sefa, a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has lauded the invasion of the house of Dr Kwabena Donkor, the former Minister of Power over investigations into the AMERI power deal.



He said the invasion by operatives of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, was in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s “new regime of probity”.



“Every level headed Ghanaian knows that there is something wrong with the AMERI deal and so for me, it was not surprising that the former Power Minister has come under probity. What warms my heart is the dispatch with which this government has decided to probe former regime actors,” he told the Ghana News Agency in Accra.



He said during the President’s maiden media encounter at the Flagstaff House, he admitted that there was concrete evidence of corruption against members of the erstwhile government that would be investigated,” Mr Amfo-Sefa said.



The AMERI Power deal which was signed by the erstwhile Mahama administration, contracted the company to provide 300MW of power to Ghana at a price of $ 510million.



However, after the deal had been signed, it emerged that the original contractors who had built the infrastructure did so at a price of $ 360 million.



Mr Amfo- Sefa urged the President to hasten the cause to get justice for Ghanaians.



“The AMERI deal is just one of many scenarios of corruption that the NDC inflicted on Ghana that President Nana Akufo-Addo must seek justice in regard.



“I am looking forward to a delve into the stinking bus branding deal, the SADA and GYEEDA matters and many more,” he said.



Nana Boakye said it was refreshing that the government was prosecuting Woyome over the GH¢52 million judgment debt.