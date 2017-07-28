Police Invade John Jinapor's Residence Over AMERI Deal

Related Stories Police personnel have raided the residence of the former Deputy Power Minister, John Jinapor.



John Jinapor confirmed this in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's Kokrokoo.



According to him, he had prepared to go to Parliament on Friday when he was informed about the presence of the Police in his residence.



He noted that the Police were in search of some documents in his house over investigations into the AMERI Power deal.



The AMERI Power deal was signed by the erstwhile Mahama government.



The company was contracted to provide 300MW of power across the nation at a value of $ 510 million.



But the deal has suffered a major blow as it has emerged that the contractors for the deal executed the project at a price of $360 million.



The Police also invaded the residence of the former Minister of Power, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, over the same issue.