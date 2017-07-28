NDC Is Still In Bed With The EC – Wontumi

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party [NPP], Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi wonders why the National Democratic Congress [NDC] always 'jump' in defense of the Electoral Commission [EC] anytime there is an issue.



To him, that approach by the largest opposition party must be condemned not only by the ruling party but by other political pundits.



“Anytime there is an issue concerning the EC, the NDC will always opt to be the mouthpiece for the commissioner, why is that so? Is the NDC working for the EC?” he questioned.



The opposition NDC has warned the ruling government not to think of removing the EC Boss, Madam Charlotte Osei from her position following the 'internal fights' within the commission.



According to the NDC, they will resist any attempts by government to attack Charlotte Osei and or intrude in the commission’s operations.



Addressing pressmen at a conference held by minority members to assess President Akufo-Addo’s first six months in office, Minority Leader, Haruna Idrissu emphasized the NDC’s commitment to frustrate all attempts by the NPP to bother Mrs. Charlotte Osei particularly after they have tolerated the dismissal of several civil servants and government officials appointed by the Mahama administration since their inception in office.



“Stay off intruding into the operations and activities of the independent EC….the President’s blackmail witch hunt will fail today, fail tomorrow and will be resisted by the NDC”, Mr. Haruna warned.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’, Chairman Wontumi noted that “I think there is something fishy which must be investigated. How the NDC won the 2012 election is questionable. The NDC is still in bed with the EC”



