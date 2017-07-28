“EC Boss Was Appointed By Mahama To Destroy Ghana” – Chairman Wontumi

Related Stories “From what is going on at the Electoral Commission, I can conclude that Mrs. Charlotte Osei was appointed by John Dramani Mahama to destroy Ghana” – the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said.



According to Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, the appointment of the EC Boss by the Mahama-led government was “fraudulent” and “an attempt to rig elections for the NDC”



The NPP man seems to support a petition signed by some faceless employees of the Commission to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to impeach the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei.



The staff on July 19 filed a petition against the Chairperson calling for a full-scale investigation into alleged misconduct and abuse of office.



The concerned staff in the petition claimed her (Charlotte Osei) decision to cancel a contract awarded to Superlock Technologies Limited (STL), a company contracted to supply and manage Biometric Voter Registration machines (BVRs) and the Biometric Voter Devices (BVDs), as well as her directive for the payment of $76,000 to IT firm, Dream Oval, were fraudulent and hence she should be removed from office.



But the EC boss has denied all allegation.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP who has always doubted the integrity of the EC boss since her appointed said “it will be advisable for the EC Boss to resign honorably before she’s forced to.”



“People like us will mount pressure on her to resign” he told host Kwesi Aboagye