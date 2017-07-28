Police Raid: My Kids Are Traumatised – Jinapor

Related Stories Former Deputy Power Minister and Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu, John Jinapor, says his family is traumatized following the raiding of his house by the Police CID, Friday morning.



“As we speak, my family is traumatized. Imagine a 6 and 8-year-olds going through a thing like this, they are very traumatized” he said in an interview on Okay FM.



John Jinapor’s house was raided by some personnel from the Police service and National Security in connection with the 2015 AMERI deal.



According to reports, the police men involved in the swoop were armed with AK 47 assault rifles.



Recounting what happened, the MP indicated that: “they searched everywhere, my bedroom, kitchen, my children’s room, garage and everywhere possible, but I told them that I don’t have anything with me and that every document regarding the Ameri deal was left at the ministry. They have taken my IPhone and asked that I bring my laptop too. I told them I don’t have a personal laptop, the one I use is a property of parliament and so I will go and ask the Speaker if he will allow me to go and give it to them".



Meanwhile, the former Deputy Minister has been asked to report to the police station on Monday, 31st July, 2017.



