Akufo-Addo Refers Petitions Against 2 EC Deputy Chairs To CJ

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has , on Friday, 28th July, 2017, referred two petitions invoking the provisions of Article 146(3) of the Constitution, in respect of the office of the Deputy Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission, Ms. Georgina Opoku Amankwa and Mr. Amadu Sulley, respectively, to the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo.



The office of the President received the two petitions, both dated 25th July, 2017, from Emmanuel Korsi Senyo, who described himself as a “Concerned Citizen of Ghana.”



President Akufo-Addo, pursuant to the terms of Article 146(3), has, thus, referred both petitions to the Chief Justice for resolution, in accordance with the provisions of Article 146(3).



