Your Hatred Will Destroy You – Ace Ankomah To Larry Dogbe

His comment follows a publication by The Herald newspaper alleging that Lawyer Ankomah drafted the controversial Special Prosecutor’s Bill- which has been withdrawn from parliament by the executive- at an expensive amount. The lawyer denied the claims and descended heavily on Larry Dogbe for publishing lies about him.



Ace Anokomah said he is not disturbed by what Larry and others say to tarnish his image but rather comforted by N.Yiara’s words of wisdom.



“Whenever you and your cohort of pathetic, pitiful and pitiable haters tickle me with these things, I am reality-warmed by N. Yiara's wisdom that "Haters don't really hate you; they hate themselves because you're a reflection of what they wish to be”.



“Stop hating yourself, Larry. It destroys you, and I don't want to be blamed for your inglorious self-immolation,” he said.



Read below the full statement from Ace Ankomah to Larry Dogbe.



Dear Larry Dogbey:



Rejoinder - Amidu Destroys Ace Ankomah's Expensive Special Prosecutor's Bill



I can see that your "thing" has come again. I honestly thought it was in remission: but I was wrong. Or maybe you have GHS800,000 to spare, you and your lackeys, puppet-masters and financiers.



Ordinarily, I would be flattered if right-thinking members of society credit me (even mistakenly) with drafting this bill. The drafters did a great job, even if I disagree with portions of it and I am writing a piece about that.



But quite unlike right-thinking members of society, you routinely lie about me in what you call a paper. In this instance, you have chosen to brace up and compound your belt of lies with the asinine claim of me being paid, and for a job, I did not do. You know that I did not draft the bill. You know I have not been paid and cannot be paid because I have done no such job.



Yet for the single reason of your continued hatred, you have spun this lie and published it on your front page. Maybe my name and photo help and boost your sales; well, what are a few extra pesewas to tide a desperate 'brother' over a weekend? Glad to oblige. Enjoy it.



But when you are done with your joke of a phony, phantom investigation into how much I was NOT paid and for a job I did NOT do, and when you finally develop a spine and man up to admit your shameful, dastardly and bare-faced lies about me, I hope you will also have the humility, house-training and home-sense to say the truth publicly and with as much prominence as you can muster in what you call a paper. But I am not holding my breath.



Whenever you and your cohort of pathetic, pitiful and pitiable haters tickle me with these things, I am reality-warmed by N. Yiara's wisdom that "Haters don't really hate you; they hate themselves because you're a reflection of what they wish to be."



Stop hating yourself, Larry. It destroys you, and I don't want to be blamed for your inglorious self-immolation.



Thank You

Ace A. Ankomah