Inusah Fuseini Condemns Security Raid Of NDC MPs’ Homes

Private legal practitioner and Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini has condemned recent security raids of the homes of former government officials of the National Democratic Congress government.



His comment followed news of an early morning raid of the homes of former Deputy Power Minister, John Jinapor and former deputy Attorney General, Dominic Ayine.



Inusah Fuseini in an interview with Citi News said the recent raids lacked rational basis.



“There is no rational basis for going for a search warrant to search people’s premises; those who are residents and clearly have a determined places of residence in Ghana and who are working in Ghana and are part of the political elite of Ghana and detain them, search them and keep them as ordinary criminals,” he said.



“If any of us, the appointees of the previous administration is involved in the Commission of any crime, they should face the rigors of the law but in facing the rigors of the law, the constitutional protection that still inures to a suspect must be respected. You cannot treat members of parliament and members of the previous administration as if they are plain criminals,” he added.



He further called on President Akufo-Addo to intervene in what he labelled as the continuous harassment of opposition members of Parliament.



Last week, some security personnel raided the home of former Power Minister, Kwabena Donkor, subjecting it to a thorough search.



The personnel search they were on a mission to retrieve evidence that suggests the former minister had caused financial loss to the state as a result of his involvement in the controversial AMERI power agreement.



They took away his laptop and some flash drives.



The raids on the homes of the former deputy Power Minister, John Jinapor and former deputy Attorney General, Dominic Ayine were also in search of the same evidence.