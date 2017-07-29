NPP Delegates Heckle NDC Organiser

Related Stories Delegates at the Volta Regional Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), booed at the opposition National Democratic Congress for expressing dissenting views in a solidarity message.



Mr Henry Ametefe, the Regional Organiser of the NDC, was heckled, when he raised issues of vandalism, seizure and attacks of state properties by the NPP, which he described as a "Worrying situation."



The disruption however fizzled out soon after the "Onaapo" track was dropped, at the end of the solidarity message, which threw the delegates to their dancing feat including those on the dais led by Mr John Peter Amewu, Minister of Land and Natural Resources, exchanging pleasantries amidst laughter, hugs, teasing and handshaking.



Mr Kudjo Attah, the North Dayi District Chief Executive, who was the Master of Ceremonies, led his own rendition of the Onaapo music, a favourite campaign song of the NDC in the 2016 general election.



Mr Ametefe called for tolerance, acceptance of divergent views, and charting a new course for corporate Ghana.



He appealed to the government to complete all development projects inherited from the previous administration, particularly, the Eastern corridor road, the Ho aerodrome, access roads to University of Health and Allied Sciences and the Ho Technical Institute.



Mr John Boadu, General-Secretary of NPP answering the concerns of the NDC said some of the developments were spontaneous actions from aggrieved members of its rank and file.



He said the NDC in 2009, dismissed and replaced perceived affiliates of the NPP and again seized some public projects including community toilets and do not have the moral grounding to make a request.



"I do not want to equalise but in 2009, even cleaners at NADMO were sacked, what we are talking here."



Mr Boadu, doubling as the National Organiser commended the Regional party hierarchy, supporters, rank and file for their hard work, which translated into reducing more than 100,000 votes otherwise earned by the NDC through its operation "Eagle Eye," carefully planned and executed.



He urged supporters to be patient as there were many opportunities including scholarships awaiting them.



He said the government would tackle projects inherited whilst new ones would be tackled.



Mr Sammy Awuku, National Youth Organiser praised the Region for a spirited performance in Election 2016.



Dr Archibald Letsa, the Regional Minister said the challenges were daunting but with capable hands all would be surmounted and appealed to the rank and file of the Party to be patient, while the issues were addressed.