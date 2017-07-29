NPP Commends Members In Volta Region

Related Stories Acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr John Boadu, has commended members of the party in the Volta Region for their resilience in ensuring the reduction of votes for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the last election.



He said that contributed greatly to the victory of the party in the election and asked them to intensify the fight towards the equalisation of dominance of the NDC in the region.



Inclusive strategy



He further disclosed that the party had adopted an inclusive strategy to ensure that more activists were invited to attend meetings at constituency and regional levels in order to make them dedicated disciples of the party.



Mr Boadu was addressing the Volta Regional Delegates Conference for participants drawn from all the 26 constituencies in the region in Ho last Thursday.



He declared that the NPP was the only party that could move the nation forward and that every member should cultivate the spirit of keeping the NPP destiny afloat, adding that all party structures would be strengthened to effectively collaborate with government functionaries to open up all available opportunities for the benefit of party members.



Landmark



In an address, the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, said the NPP was determined to use the opportunity given it to govern to leave a mark, and called on members to close their ranks and remain more united to achieve the objective irrespective of challenges they might encounter.



He said the government had formulated a multifaceted approach to solve the problems in connection with high expectations from the citizenry, especially in relation to employment and assured them that all would soon be well.



Dr Letsa asked the delegates to leave the conference with new hearts devoid of rancour and suspicion in order to make the party stronger to maintain power in the 2020 election.



The Minister of Lands and Forestry, Mr John Peter Amewu, said the Volta Region was moving towards a point of success as regard the records of past elections and paid tribute to past executive for their achievements.



He expressed the hope that the future was bright for the party in growing stronger roots and advised members to remain resolute and desist from infighting.



Celebration of victory



The Volta Regional Chairman of the NPP, Madam Esther Edjeani, asked members to celebrate the victory of the last election because that would enable them to showcase to the world that the party was the best in governance.



She reminded them that 2020 was not far away and therefore they should unite and deepen harmony among themselves to remain resilient to achieve their goals.



In a solidarity message, the Volta Regional Organiser of the NDC, Mr Henry Ametefe, congratulated them on the delegates conference, but said the government of the day must ensure the completion of all projects initiated by the NDC government, particularly the Eastern corridor road, roads at University of Allied Sciences(UHAS) and the Ho airport.



For his part, the Regional Organiser of the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP), Mr Foster Segbe, commended the NPP for rolling up the free education programme but said the government should be bold to adopt the compulsory aspect of education in the country.



