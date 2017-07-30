Constituency Chairmen Petition President Over Chaos At Kumasi Metro Mass Transit

Related Stories We the Ashanti Regional Constituency Chairmen of the ruling New Patriotic Party are surprised about what is happening with the appointment of Mr Agyenim Boateng Daniel, the Ashanti Regional Acting Organizer who was currently appointed by the President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as Depot Ashanti Regional manager of MMT.



After hearing such remarkable appointment by the president, we all applauded him and his ruling team.



However, our main disappointment is about the backclash Agyenim Boateng Daniel received when he reported to the grounds to start his administrative work as a manager of such noble agency.



News went rife that Dr Amoako Tuffour led one Nicholas from the Manhyia North constituency for the same appointment that has already given to Agyenim Boateng Daniel.



It is on the back of this that we are writing this petition to our own Father, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his ruling team to investigate this issue thoroughly because it is a disgrace to our noble party, the NPP.



1. How can two people be offered the same appointment?



2. Who was responsible for the issuing of the same appointment letter to two different individuals?



3. Were the two appointment letters signed by the same person?



4. Who was given the appointment letter first and what was the reason for the withdrawal?



This incident is very pathetic as far as the administration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is concerned. We are seriously appealing that, the director of MMT Mr Bennett must be sack immediately for his incompetence in the NPP administration because he has disgraced the great ruling New Patriotic Party.



We all know Agyenim Boateng Daniel very well and the kind of work he did during his time as deputy Regional Organizer for the NPP, which yielded a fruitful victory for the party in the 2016 general elections.



His commitments, dedication, hard work and many more, contributed towards the party's victory.



We are all in one accord appealing to President Nana Akufo-Addo and his ruling team to reinstate Mr Agyenim Boateng's appointment, if the withdrawal letter is authentic.



We are solidly behind Agyenim Boateng Daniel because we know and trust him to be able to handle the position.







......signed.......

Bosomtwe Constituency Chairman

(0266766788/0241052059)



Fomena Constituency Chairman



Bantama Constituency Chairman

(0208156163)



Ejusu Juaben Constituency Chairman

(0243439944)



Odotobri Constituency Chairman

(0208953949/0244258138)





CC:



-THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

-CHIEF OF STAFF AND HER DEPUTIES

-THE DIRECTOR OF MMT

-MINISTER OF ROADS AND TRANSPORTS

-NATIONAL EXECUTIVES

-REGIONAL EXECUTIVES

-ALL MEDIA HOUSES