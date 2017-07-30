Bugri Naabu Flays NPP MPs

Related Stories The Northern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu has accused the Members of Parliament in the area of fomenting trouble in the party.



According to him, the recent confusion that rocked the appointments of Municipal and District chief executives (MMDCEs) and other key appointments in the Northern Region were masterminded by the legislators.



Their motive for this diabolic move, Mr. Naabu noted is because their preferred candidates were not chosen for the job.



The outspoken Regional Chairman disclosed this at the party’s regional delegates conference in Tamale Sunday.



He indicated that, the MPs instead of working to advance the government of the Akufo-Addo led government, they are rather working against the NPP in the region.



“The problems are in the region are not from the regional executives but rather some of the MPs” he added.



Bugri Naabu stressed that the party risk losing majority seat in the Northern region if the national executives don’t move to address the issue.