Let’s Avoid Any Traits Of Arrogance – John Boadu

Acting General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. John Boadu, has called for public officers to be modest, humble and avoid any traits of arrogance.



They need to show respect to the people and to demonstrate genuine care for their welfare, he said.



Mr. Boadu was speaking at the Eastern Regional delegates’ conference of the party held in Koforidua.



“Sustaining grassroots mobilization towards election 2020” was the theme chosen for the event.



He spoke of the determination of the party to make sure that it remained in constant touch with the people.



The acting General Secretary saluted the leadership and members of the party for the hard work that assured the NPP of resounding victory in the region in the last general election.



Mr. Hackman Owusu Agyemang, a leading member of the party, said the government was building a nation that would work for everybody and not a privileged few.



He said a strong economic foundation was being laid to transform the lives of the people, adding that, they were on course.



He encouraged the youth to take advantage of the various programmes and interventions being rolled out by the government to improve their situation.



Mr. Owusu Agyemang called for everybody in the party to conduct themselves well and to get right with the law.