Akufo-Addo Still Committed To Farmers – Finance Minister

Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta has indicated that the Akufo-Addo-led government is committed to improving the lives of farmers.



He made this remark while presenting the mid-year budget review in parliament as required by the Public Financial Management Act 921 passed in 2016.



Speaking specifically to the armyworm infestation, the Finance Minister said government had purchased 74,000 litres of various chemicals and distributed to farmers to stop the spread.



According to him, "government’s commitment to assist farmers and improve their lives is still on course".



Over 200 communities are invaded by the fall armyworms in the Upper West region. The Nandom District is the hardest hit with about 4000 farmers in 60 communities already counting their losses.



The armyworm invasion has mostly affected maize and cowpea farms.



Meanwhile, Mr Ofori-Atta has stated that government intends to adopt various strategies to boost the production of cocoa; including mass cocoa spraying exercise which will involve private sector participation and cocoa rehabilitation plans.