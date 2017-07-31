Related Stories Three government officials of the erstwhile Mahama administration have been invited by the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to assist with an ongoing probe into the alleged financial misappropriation in the AMERI Power deal.



The Former Power Minister, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, his deputy, John Jinapor and former Deputy Attorney General, Dominic Ayine have all indicated their readiness to honour the invite by the CID.



Nonetheless speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' regarding the Police raid at the residence of the government officials, PNC Director of Operations Nana Ofori Owusu has called on Parliament to be "aggressive" in protecting the House and its members.



According to him, there is a Parliamentary provision in the 1992 Constitution which ensures that a Member of Parliament is not raided by the Police when he or she is either going to or coming from Parliament or undertaking a Parliamentary assignment.



Nana Ofori Owusu, though noting down some adverse effects of such provision, he however wants the Legislative body to use the constitutional provision to protect the sanctity of the House and safeguard the members.



He also noted that the Speaker of Parliament Prof. Mike Oquaye, Inspector General of Police David Asante-Apeatu and Interior Minister Ambrose Dery are all approved by the President, and so expects them to work in harmony.



He wants the House to corporate with all the appropriate institutions and find a better approach to address the issue.



