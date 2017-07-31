Having a “godfather’’ In Politics Goes a Long Way To Ensure Success - Afoley Quaye

Related Stories Hon. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, MP for Krowor and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, has indicated that having a mentor or “godfather’’ in politics goes a long way to ensure success in the political space.



Speaking on the topic "Developing a Political Career: The Feminine Perspective" at a career fair organized by the NPP Loyal Ladies, Hon. Afoley Quaye advised women to be strong willed to survive the political terrain and not to be bothered by name calling because as a woman you have to work twice as much as a man to receive the same recognition.



She advised the ladies to have focus, strength and extra energy in order to excel. The Hon. Minister spoke against men who try to take advantage of women in politics and urged the young politicians to help fight the phenomenon.



On his part, ace musician, Okyeame Kwame, speaking on the topic “The Business of Entertainment’’ delved into how to overcome the social stigma attached to the entertainment business in the country. He admonished the participants to be unique and harness their individual brilliance to achieve success.



Over 40 Chief Executive Officers and Heads of Human Resource Departments of top companies in Ghana gathered at the former office of the Minister of Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, to coach and train members of the all women group NPP Loyal Ladies on tools needed to be financially independent. The sessions included, among others, resume building, mock job interviews, career development and empowerment through education, personal branding, how to source for financing for business and redefining talents.



Other speakers at the function were Delese Mimi Darko, CEO, Food & Drugs Authority; Lawyer Amma Frimpomma, MD, SIC Savings & Loans; Lawyer John Kumah, CEO of National Innovation and Entrepreneurship Program (NIEP); Yaw Owusu, CEO of Venture Capital Fund; Kwame Mireku, CEO of Gaming Commission; Kojo Antwi, CEO of Ghana Tourism Development Authority; Kofi Ofosu, CEO of the Accra Digital Center; and Kwabena Appiah; MD of Ghana State Housing Company. Some of the human resource management experts present were Delanyo Aryee Quayson, Head of HR, Unibank; Vivian Sakyiama, HR, SilverBird Entertainment and Diana Abusua Quashie, HR Director of Imajin Group .





Ebony Quaye, a member of the NPP Loyal Ladies, who could not hide her joy upon being offered a job after her mock interview, advocated for more of such initiatives as it helped to bring out self confidence in her that she never thought existed. Kojo Nyamaa, one of the few men present who incidentally also landed a job appealed that the NPP Loyal Ladies should open up their programs to other youth groups and members of the party.



“I am dazed by the number of VIPs and Experts on the high table and I ask that the ladies please adopt all other volunteer groups as what I learnt here today was never taught in my years at the university," Kojo concluded.



Perpertual Lomokie Akwada, President of the NPP Loyal Ladies, indicated that such events will be replicated around the country. Ms. Akwada also intimated that the NPP loyal Ladies is open to all young women who share in the ideals of the New Patriotic Party and urged all ladies loyal to the party to join their fold.



On her part, Madam Joyce Zampare, the Greater Accra Women’s organizer of the New Patriotic Party, shared that women empowerment and development is high on the priority of the NPP and the women’s wing will be working assiduously to ensure women in the party are economically stable.



The career fair was sponsored by Unibank with support from Property Point Ghana, Cake Lounge Ghana and FC Beauty College.