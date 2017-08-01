NDC Left NADMO Broke – Abu Ramadan

Related Stories National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) is blaming the erstwhile Mahama administration for crippling the organization.



Deputy Director General of NADMO, Abu Ramadan has revealed the organization is broke and is struggling to even provide relief items for flood victims.



His comments come at a time when residents in Tamale in the Northern region are in desperate search of relief items following weeks of torrential rains.



Some of the victims say they have no place to sleep because what used to be their home has been destroyed by the rains.



Though the Regional Minister, Salifu Saaed assured residents of relief items, he conceded the delay was due to lack of funds.



In support, Abu Ramadan on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen said NADMO is broke due to the incompetence of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He revealed that they are currently saddled in GH?40 million and those who were in charge including NDC National Chairman, Kofi Portuphy could not account for it.



Abu Ramadan could not fathom why some NDC Members of Parliament are blaming the government for delays in releasing relief items when in fact the government caused the mess.



This notwithstanding, he said they have dispatched trucks loaded with items to the Tamale to support the flood victims.



“I can tell you on authority that relief items have been sent to Tamale. One truck full of clothes and other items will get to affected victims by close of today” he stated.