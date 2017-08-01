Akua Donkor Wades Into EC Feud

The founder of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Mrs. Akua Donkor has called on the Economic and Organized Crime Office [ E.O.C.O] to probe the EC and her deputies base on her earlier submission that the chairperson for the Electoral Commission (EC) needs to vacate her position.

She disclosed this to the media in an interview on July 31, 2017, stressing that, EOCO, the legally organized body should probe the electoral commission and its two subordinates due to their failure to perform their legitimate duties and rather engaged in an uncontrolled exchange of words.

The self-styled entrepreneur and cocoa farmer revealed that the office of the Electoral Commission needs to be respected since it's noble, but wondered how the chairperson has disorganized the state own office, hence calling for immediate action from the crime officers.

She stated that the former boss of the Commission, Mr. Afari Gyan left a good legacy at the commission; however, the reputation has been dented by the current administration.

She is very optimistic how the trio are often involved in feuds and misunderstandings.

"E.O.C.O must call Charlotte Osei and her associates to order for disrespecting public office and mismanaging state funds after she disqualified me and my colleagues from 2016 presidential race, it's a punishment from God", she lamented bitterly.

Madam Akua Donkor said in her submission that, after toiling to pay the stipulated amount to the E.C, later had information that, she has been dismissed from the race, she felt very worried about the circumstance, hence she believed the E.C chair does not qualify to hold such public office.