Blay Calls For Strong Gov’t Support

Related Stories The acting Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie W.A. Blay, has called on Ghanaians and party members to strongly back the government in its efforts to improve their living standards.



According to him, all party members should support the implementation of government policies and programmes that aim at accelerating the growth of the economy. He further called on Ghanaians to find space to contribute their quota to the development of the country.



Addressing teeming party members at this year’s Greater Accra Regional Delegates’ Conference of the NPP in Accra, Mr Blay noted that the 2016 electoral victory by the NPP came with its own challenges, citing the economic mess left behind by the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration which needs to be corrected.



Mr Freddie Blay, former deputy speaker of parliament, called on party supporters to continue to maintain their calm as government rolls out policies to create jobs for them.



“….lots of good programmes and policies are coming out. It is easy to spoil a government and it is easy to mess up a country; but it is not easy to put it on track. Your government, the government that you put in power, is taking time to put a lot of things together and the rest will follow,” Mr Blay assured.



He urged party members to sell out the policies and programmes of the government to Ghanaians for them to understand its good works such as fighting corruption, galamsey, poverty, inflation, stabilizing the economy and bringing down the interest rate.



The Acting National Chairman of the NPP assured the party supporters and Ghanaians that the government is resolute in developing the country to their satisfaction.