Construct Developmental Projects & Let's Compare The Cost - Fred Agbenyo Dares Gov't

Former Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam, Cassiel Ato Forson has described the mid-year budget review as "asem bone" (bad news) budget.



To him, the budget review has exposed the Akufo-Addo government, spelling doom for the economy.



Debating the Finance Minister’s statement, Mr. Forson said: “From the information that we have heard today, from the document that we have just been given, I rise to say that unfortunately the budget is being revised from ‘Asempa’ budget to ‘Asem bone’ budget. I say this because this is bad news for this country. You will notice that non-tax revenues as projected, the programme was that from Q1 to Q2 the outturn will be 2.7 billion, Mr. Speaker the out turn is now 2.1 billion, this is a cut. Clearly what this means is that there is a shortfall of almost GHS600million.”



Responding to Mr. Forson's assertions on the budget review, Deputy Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has cautioned the Minority to desist from bastardizing figures to score political points.



Speaking in an interview with host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah noted that the figures presented in the budget review were not manufactured but attained from the Ghana Statistical Service and the Central Bank.



According to him, if Hon. Ato Forson claims the budget is bad news then he means to discredit the Statistical Service and the Central Bank which have been working hard.



Also addressing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', NDC Deputy Communications Director, Fred Agbenyo has asked the government not to massage the figures.



He highlighted several challenges facing Ghanaians and believed the Akufo-Addo led government has no clue to develop the nation.



He was of a strong view the government is throwing dust in the eyes of the citizenry.



To Fred Agbenyo, if the NPP wants to prove their worth, the government should begin to set up developmental projects like the previous government did and then they will compare the cost of the projects.



“Construct the roads and give us the opportunity to scrutinize the cost of the project. Construct some of the bridges. Set up some of the schools. Establish some of the hospitals and when you finish, we will also ask about the cost,” he said.







