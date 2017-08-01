What Happened In Kumasi Will Also Happen In Accra If… - Invisible Forces Threatens (WATCH)

Related Stories



According to them, they were promised jobs during the 2016 electioneering campaign but now that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in power, officials have turned their backs on them to the extent that, phone calls to them go unanswered.



At a Town Hall meeting organised by the Ministry of Information in Tema on Tuesday, members of the Invisible Forces vowed that if that behaviour is not reversed, what happened in Kumasi where some members of another vigilante group, the Delta Forces stormed the courts and offices of the Ashanti Regional Security Liaison Officer to assault and eject him from office would be replicated in Tema.



In March this year, some irate members of Delta Force stormed the offices of the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator in Kumasi, smashed windows and doors and threw him out of his office.



The group claimed that Mr George Adjei, who had been appointed Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator for the region, was an outsider who was unknown to them and had neither been in the trenches nor suffered with them when the NPP was campaigning to win 2016 general election.











Members of the Invisible Forces in Tema have threatened to visit mayhem on government officials for what they perceive as failure on their part to offer them jobs.According to them, they were promised jobs during the 2016 electioneering campaign but now that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in power, officials have turned their backs on them to the extent that, phone calls to them go unanswered.At a Town Hall meeting organised by the Ministry of Information in Tema on Tuesday, members of the Invisible Forces vowed that if that behaviour is not reversed, what happened in Kumasi where some members of another vigilante group, the Delta Forces stormed the courts and offices of the Ashanti Regional Security Liaison Officer to assault and eject him from office would be replicated in Tema.In March this year, some irate members of Delta Force stormed the offices of the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator in Kumasi, smashed windows and doors and threw him out of his office.The group claimed that Mr George Adjei, who had been appointed Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator for the region, was an outsider who was unknown to them and had neither been in the trenches nor suffered with them when the NPP was campaigning to win 2016 general election. Source: Daily Graphic Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.