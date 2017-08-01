Crisis At EC Shameful - Mac Manu

Related Stories The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Campaign Manager for the 2016 election, Mr Peter Mac Manu, has pointed out that the current crisis at the Electoral Commission (EC) is a shame, so he supports the call for a commission of enquiry into the matter.



He said he and others were prepared to testify before such a commission.



The former national chairman of the NPP observed that elections formed part of a democracy and so "we cannot sit idly by for the EC commissioners to jeopardise our young democracy.”



Mr Mac Manu was speaking at the Western Regional annual delegates’ conference of the NPP at the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) on Friday.



The conference, which was on the theme:"Sustaining Political Power for a Prosperous Future," was attended by ministers of state, members of the Council of State, Members of Parliament (MPs), metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) in the region as well as sympathisers of the NPP.



Mr Mac Manu said the NPP disagreed that it declared the final results of the 2016 election.



He, however, explained that having made the calculations that if the remaining votes were added to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), there would not be any change, as the NPP was in a commanding lead, “I only called on Mr John Mahama, the NDC presidential candidate, to concede defeat.”



Wreath laying



The acting General Secretary of the NPP, Mr John Boadu, disclosed that the party would organise simultaneous wreath-laying ceremonies at various locations across the country in recognition of those who played various roles in the independence struggle, with the President laying one at Axim on August 8, 2017.



He has, therefore, directed all MMDCEs in the country to identify and submit to his office names of personalities in their respective areas to be honoured.



Remember jobless people



The National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Mr Sammy Awuku, urged the MMDCEs and all those in positions of trust to remember the jobless youth in the party by offering them opportunities to earn a living, since they contributed immensely towards the success of the party in the last general election.



Humility



The Minister of Tourism and Culture, Mrs Catherine Abelema Afeku, also expressed concern about the way some people in position were treating others with impunity and stated that some had even changed their mobile phone numbers to avoid being called for one thing or another.



She, therefore, called for the rekindling of the party's attitude of humility and mutual respect for one another, saying "let us treat our polling station executive with respect and respond to calls from them because it is through their hard work that we are where we are."