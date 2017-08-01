Speaker Is A Threat To Democracy – Minority

Related Stories Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has accused Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye of threatening democracy in parliament.



The Minority staged a walk-out in protest to what they described as the referral of a motion to the Energy Committee without prior debate. The motion was filed by Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi-Askowa, K.T. Hammond to seek cancellation of the controversial US$510 AMERI power deal signed under the Mahama administration.



In a press conference shortly after the walk-out on Tuesday, 1 August, Mr Iddrisu said: “We (Minority) had no option than to protest the manner in which he (Speaker) is endangering parliamentary democracy and its practice”.



“Let me place on record to protest against the conduct of the Speaker in referring a motion to a committee of parliament – a motion which has not been debated and a motion for which no decision has been taken.



“This is a house governed by procedure and a house governed by rules and standing orders. Nowhere – and I challenge you to peruse the standing orders and give us basis and justification for the referral,” he argued.