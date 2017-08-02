MMT Fracas: Stop Embarrassing NPP - A/R Communicators

Related Stories The Ashanti regional communication team of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is calling on groups attempting to drag the party’s name in the mud over the appointment of the Metro Mass Transit (MMT) Depot director.



There was tension at the MMT last week when the newly appointed director Nicholas Oduro was prevented by supporters of the director Daniel Agyenim Boateng from accessing the office.



A statement signed by the Regional Communication Team called on Nicholas’ supporters to back off and allow Mr Boateng to resume work.



It described as embarrassing, the move by Nicholas’ supporters bent on creating disaffection among party members.



‘It is alleged that certain few self-centered individuals are hell bent to create disaffection in the region in order to achieve their parochial interest at the expense of the collective interest of the party,’ it said.



The regional communication team called on the President to urgently step in and get the issue resolved.



‘We are at this juncture in a resolution and with the greatest of respect and reverence calling on the President, the Vice President, the Chief of Staff, the National Council of Elders, the National Chairman, the Regional Minister, the Regional Chairman to urgently step in and get this issue resolved as soon as practicable,’ it stated.



Read details of the statement:



TOP THIS EMBARRASSMENT AT MMT AND ALLOW MR. DANIEL AGYEMIN BOATENG TO RESUME WORK – ASHANTI REGIONAL COMMUNICATION TEAM.



The Ashanti Regional communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with extreme repugnance express our disapproval to some recent avoidable pandemonium on the 29th of July 2017, at the metro mass transit depot ( MMT) in Kumasi.

The Region waked up with rude shock, when the duly appointed Depot manager, Mr. Daniel Agyenim Boateng, the Regional Organiser (Acting) and a hardworking communication team member, was prevented from assessing his office as directed by the letter appointing him.



These developments as far as the Team is concern is unhealthy especially in a region that is taunted as the heartbeat and the bloodline of the party.



It is alleged that certain few self – centered individuals are hell bent to create disaffection in the region in order to achieve their parochial interest at the expense of the collective interest of the party.



We believe that, the appointing authority duly assessed the hard working organizer and a communicator and found him suitable and capable for that position and any attempt to scuttle the earlier appointment would be seen as an attack on committed, dedicated, hard working, loyal members as well Organizing and Communication department of the party within the Ashanti Region.



We are at this juncture in a resolution and with the greatest of respect and reverence calling on the President, the Vice President, the Chief of Staff, the National Council of Elders, the National Chairman, the Regional Minister, the Regional Chairman to urgently step in and get this issue resolved as soon as practicable.



We however wish to reiterate that, we will not allow any group or any individual to toy with the collective interest of the party.



Signed:

Ashanti Regional Communication Team.



Spokespersons



Emmanuel Owusu



Felix Ibrahim



Essel Mills



Cc:

The President, Accra

The Vice President, Accra

The Chief of Staff, Accra

The MD MMT, Accra

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Kumasi

The Regional Chairman, Kumasi

The Regional Secretary, Kumasi

The Communication Director, Kumasi