Leave Charlotte Alone To Clean 'Rot' At EC – Franklin Cudjoe

Related Stories Founding President of policy think tank IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has said the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Charlotte Osei, is being “unnecessarily persecuted” due to her resolve to clean “the rot” at the election management body.



There has been bad blood between Mrs Osei and her deputies. Some staff of the Commission have accused Mrs Osei of fraud and financial malfeasance and petitioned the President to remove her. Mrs Osei has, on the other hand counter-alleged corruption against her deputies. A petition has also been sent to the president for the removal of the two deputies. The president has referred both petitions to the Chief Justice.



Commenting on the development, Mr Cudjoe told Class News’ Jerry Akornor in an interview that: “It is not even constitutionally sensible to be saying she [EC boss] should step down”.



Mr Franklin holds a strong view that Mrs Osei “is being unnecessarily antagonised”, adding that “there was a lot of rot there (Electoral Commission) already before she went to meet the rot and she is cleaning the rot, allow her to clean the rot”.



Even though he supports investigations, he said calls for the EC boss “to step aside are premature”.



Drawing inspiration from the Wonder Woman fictional story where a princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior fights alongside men in a war to end all wars to save the world, Mr Cudjoe said: “The woman [EC boss] may as well be the wonder woman of our time”.



“I think she is in a swamp full of human sharks who are trying to eat her up. She actually did a whole lot of good for this country.



“…Two months before this noise was coming up she had actually prepared her dossier and actually gone ahead to meet the respected persons in this land and told them about the rot at the EC, she came to meet the rot, allow her to clean the rot,” he suggested.