Related Stories Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has condemned the formation of the "Invisible Forces", a pro-NPP vigilante group.



The members of the "Invisible Forces" in Tema on Tuesday threatened the government for failing to offer them employment after gaining power.



The group held that they were promised jobs by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2016 electioneering campaign but the government have since its inception refused to offer them jobs.



The "Invisible Forces" therefore threatened to repeat the attacks by the pro-NPP militant group Delta Force which occurred in the Ashanti Region, in Accra if the authorities don't reverse their behaviour.



According to them, what happened in Kumasi where the Delta Force stormed the Kumasi Circuit Court and also assaulted and removed the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator from office would be repeated in Accra.



Commenting on the threats by the Invisible Forces, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo who sounded unsurprised by the behaviour of the militant group advised President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government to provide jobs for the Invisible Forces for Ghanaians to have a peace of mind.



He however bemoaned the behaviour of the "Invisible Forces" and believed encouraging them would not augur well for the nation.









