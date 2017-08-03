On Stephen Atubiga’s Facebook Page + Comments From ‘Friends’

Related Stories A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team and a presidential hopeful, Stephen Atubiga has accused media houses of being bias towards "poor presidential aspirants’’.



In a post on his facebook page, he said: "some of the Media houses are being selective against us the poorest presidential aspirants. They are running after and projecting others who looted to be rich when the opportunity was given them to serve this country. For reasons best known to the Media houses being selective".



"The media houses should be fair to all candidates . They should wait and see humiliation by the delegates through the ballot box on the D day. The (poorest ) and honest people's choice (grassroots) aspirants like myself are being selective against others . the same selective media houses will be chasing and trying to front me after i have won the election as the candidate of NDC Soon,And President of Ghana. (Me i don't want say anything )by Shatter in my mind now.Time will tell" he added.



Meanwhile, below are some of the reactions/comments from his friends on facebook; after reading the above post:





