Titus Glover Begs Angry Invisible Forces

Related Stories Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has called on angry Members of the Invisible Forces in Tema who stormed the venue of a town hall meeting Tuesday to vent their anger on party leaders to desist from their acts.



Members of the Invisible Forces in Tema have threatened to cause mayhem on government officials for what they perceive as failure on their part to offer them jobs.



According to them, they were promised jobs during the 2016 electioneering campaign but now that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in power, officials have turned their backs on them to the extent that, phone calls to them go unanswered.



At a Town Hall meeting organised by the Ministry of Information in Tema on Tuesday, members of the Invisible Forces vowed that if that behaviour is not reversed, what happened in Kumasi where some members of another vigilante group, the Delta Forces stormed the courts and offices of the Ashanti Regional Security Liaison Officer to assault and eject him from office would be replicated in Tema.



“They should wait for us 2020 and we are yet to do massive demonstration to stop everything in Tema” one of the supporters threatened.



But reacting on the issue on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Wednesday, the MP noted while the supporters have a right to protest against the unemployment they must do so within the ambit of the law.



“I am pleading with the youth to exercise patience. Marching straight to a town hall meeting and interrupting it is uncalled for and won’t condone it. I remember meeting the man who led the angry supporters in July and I told him we are working on their unemployment and so I was very sad to hear that they stormed the place to cause mayhem.



According to him, the unemployment situation is widespread and therefore the NPP government is working towards creating enough space for the party’s youth and the youth of the country.