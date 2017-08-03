Haruna Iddrisu Was A Fine Gentleman So What Happened? Wontumi Quizzes

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi says the behavior now exhibited by the minority in parliament is uncalled for.



To him, the minority in parliament are portraying characters which are ‘unparliamentary’ and must be condemned by all.



Speaking on NEAT FM's morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, the outspoken Ashanti Regional Chairman who described NDC’s Haruna Iddrisu as a “fine gentleman” says he is “shocked” with his kind of leadership as minority leader in the August House.



Chairman Wontumi noted that the strategy the minority is adapting recently in parliament to distract proceeding is “needless”.



“They are making needless press conferences in parliament. I am very shock and surprised. Haruna Iddrisu was a fine gentleman so what happened? Or is the minority suffering from ‘Kpokpo gbli gbli’ because they are in opposition?” he asked host Kwesi Aboagye.



Minority in Parliament stormed out of Parliament on Tuesday over the Speaker’s decision to forward the motion to withdraw the 2015 AMERI deal to the House’s Energy Committee.



It would also be recalled that the Minority threatened to impeach the Speaker over claims of bias against them.



This followed a complaint by its leader Haruna Iddrisu on Thursday, July 27 that Prof Oquaye had limited him to just one question when the Minister of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) appeared before parliament.



Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto was on the floor to answer questions relating to government’s Planting for Food and Jobs programme.



Parliament has since described as false, allegations by the Minority that the Speaker of Parliament Prof Mike Oquaye has been biased against them.



This was contained in a statement by Parliament’s Acting Director of Public Affairs Kate Addo on Tuesday, August 1.