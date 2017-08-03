I Will Even Eat Mahama’s 'Faeces' At Anytime – Appiah Stadium Vows To Defend Ex-Prez

Related Stories NDC's Kumasi-based popular serial caller, Frank Appiah popularly known as 'Appiah Stadium' says he has generated what he termed as “proper love” for former President John Dramani Mahama and that isn’t dying anytime soon.



According to him, “absolutely nothing” will forced him to change his mind towards the former first gentleman after vowing to defend him from “babies with sharp teeth” within the NDC in his bid to contest the 2020 presidential election.



The former NPP serial caller who crossed carpet to the NDC in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ noted that “I respect President Mahama [former] than any other person on earth. He is like a ‘god’ to me. Even if John Mahama defecates on a stool, I will eat it. I will eat Mahama’s faeces at anytime.”



Appiah Stadium however told host Kwesi Aboagye that “it’s unfortunate that some NDC members are not showing respect to John Mahama. This man has done so many things for the party and Ghanaians. So no one should disrespect him. If you don’t like him, don’t insult him as some NDC members are doing now.”



“Party leaders must warn those individuals, they know them so they must warn them before they face my wrath,” he added.