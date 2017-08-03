Minority Will Discharge Its Duties Without Fear Or Favour – Haruna Iddrisu

Related Stories The Minority in Parliament have reiterated their resolve to discharge their duties in Parliament without fear or favour.



This is coming at a time members of the minority are accusing the Speaker of Parliament of bias and unfair treatment.



Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, presenting his concluding remarks at the end of the second meeting of the current session of Parliament on Wednesday, told the house that they will still offer responsible and constructive opposition.



He however pointed out that irrespective of their firmness, the minority will be magnanimous in supporting government policies for the good of the country where it is necessary. He stated clearly that they will not be intimidated in the pursuit of that endeavour .



Haruna Iddrisu touched on the recent disagreement and conflict which characterized the house in the last few days before recess, indicating that the right of the minority to have its say should be respected even if the majority will have its way.



The Minority Leader observed that the people of Ghana expect that his side keeps an eye on public concerns and matters of public interest. Nonetheless, on behalf of the minority he pledged their unflinching support to the Speaker Aaron Mike Oquaye as chair of the house to maintain order but urged the Speaker to safeguard their ‘right of say’ as the Chair of the house.



“It will be wrong for anybody to use the happenings of the day in Parliament to measure and rule unfairness”, he remarked. The leader also indicated that the Parliamentary question time remains an important instrument of oversight.



He stated that persons interested in Ghana’s democracy have established that since 1993 members of the majority (from the ruling party) seldom use the questions because they fear embarrassing government so that weapon has always been used by the minority in exercise of oversight.



The former Labour Minister and MP for Tamale South recently expressed his disappointment in the Speaker for being a little bias toward them.



He however, thanked the Speaker for the good work done so far and also appreciated the two deputy Speakers, the Majority Leader, the Clerk of Parliament and the parliamentary press corps as well.