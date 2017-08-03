Executive Director Of Danquah Institute Calls On Ex-President Kufuor

His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor, the Former President of Ghana Related Stories The Executive Director of Danquah Institute (DI), Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, on Tuesday, 1st August, 2017 called on His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor, the Former President of Ghana at his official residence at Airport West, Accra to officially introduce himself to him as the New Executive Director of the Institute, seek his blessings and also to pay his respect to him as one of the strong pillars of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition.



The Former President was very excited and showed appreciation to Dr. Nyarko and the institute for such an honour given him; he also praised Dr. Nyarko for his continuous dedication to the party plus his remarkable sacrifice for the party during the heat of the 2016 General Elections campaign, especially helping the NPP to capture the New Edubiase Constituency's seat in the Ashanti Region for the first time under the Fourth Republic, of which he, H.E J. A. Kufuor was also a strong advocate and an integral part of the fight to capture that seat.



Dr. Nyarko, again praised the Former President for his exemplary leadership style, both as a leader of the party and as the President of the country (2001-2008), which led to great and massive transformation of the economy, which as a result has made him an icon of Ghanaian, African and world politics, and also the big role he played in the re-election of the NPP during the 2016 General elections.



Furthermore, he congratulated him for his significant contribution towards Ghana's discovery of oil in commercial quantities, in addition to the third Floating Production Storage and Offshore (FPSO) Vessel named after him.



Dr Nyarko briefed H.E J.A. Kufuor on some of the objectives he seeks to achieve under his leadership; these include research, organising lectures, conferences, and training, and imbibing in NPP members, especially the youth the core values of the party.



In response, H.E J.A. Kufuor was of great admiration of the objectives and prayed the institution will pay more attention to the training, and imbibe the core values of the party into its members, with more emphasis on the promotion of the rule of law and fundamental human rights, equal opportunities for all, welfare for the weak and vulnerable, private property ownership and others, because it was on the back of such training in the past that got Ghana to experience its magnificent economic and democratic development under the tenure of the UP

tradition, plus the survival of the tradition till date.



Dr Nyarko also took the opportunity to officially invite Ex-President Kufuor to the first Symposium to be organised by the Institute under his leadership on Thursday, 10th August, 2017 at Alisa Hotel at 11:00 am, of which he gladly accepted.