Ghanaians Must Oppose Mandatory Towing Levy- Dr. Nduom

Related Stories Parliament's Roads and Transport Committee has approved the controversial Mandatory Tow Levy which comes into operation on September 1, 2017.



According to the Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Samuel Ayeh-Paye, the decision was arrived at after extensive consultations with stakeholders in the road and transport industry.



But Dr. Nduom, has vehemently opposed the levy by stating that : Existing law allow government to tow vehicles wrongfully parked on our roads and charge a fee accordingly.



So why assume that we will all engage in illegal parking and require towing and as a result make it mandatory for all vehicle owners to pay a road towing fee every year?



This smells badly. Chop chop for whom? At whose expense?



Let those who flout the law pay and leave the rest alone.



Join the fight against the mandatory towing levy.