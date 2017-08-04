Peter Mac Manu Leads Team To Observe Kenya’s Election

Related Stories Campaign Manager of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the just ended 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections, Peter Mac Manu, is leading a team of Democratic Union of Africa (DUA) International Observers to Kenya’s General Elections to be held on August 8, 2017.



Mr. Mac Manu is a former National Chairman of the party is currently the Honourary Chairman of DUA.



The elections in Kenya will cover six ballot papers - Presidential, Senators, Members of Parliament, Governors, County and Women Representatives as required by the Kenyan Constitution.



Kenya's election in 2007 was marked by post election violence that led to 1,300 loss of lives and about 600,000 internally displaced people.



In the case of the general elections held in Kenya on March 4, 2013, the presidential elections were keenly contested by President Uhuru Kenyatta of the National Alliance (TNA) and Raila Odinga of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and an Election Dispute Petition arising from it was peacefully settled by the Supreme Court of Kenya.



The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) under the Chairmanship of Mr. Wafula Chebukati has the constitutional mandate in Article 88(4)(h) of Kenya’s constitution to oversee the conduct of a successful general election in an impartial, free, fair, transparent and credible manner.



The IEBC registered 19,611,423 voters for the August 8th elections. There are 40,883 polling stations, IEBC has hired 362,858 election officials and trained them.



The IEBC has cleared 14,500 eligible candidates for the various positions and has also deployed 3,237 voter educators across the country. A total of 150 International Observers have been given accreditation to observe the elections.



The Presidential election has 18 candidates: incumbent President Uhuru Kenyata of Jubilee Coalition and Raila Odinga of Nasa Coalition are the candidates to watch.



DUA condemns in no uncertain terms the circumstances under which the Deputy Director of IT of the IEBC disappeared and died. We urged the Kenyan Security agencies to conduct a full-scale investigation into this disgraceful death of Mr. Chris Msando and bring the culprits to face the full rigour of the law.



"DUA will want the people of Kenya to remain calm and allow the democratic processes to follow its normal order. We also enjoin all the stakeholders in the elections to comply strictly with the rules of the game. This election is a major test of Kenyan nascent democracy.



"We wish all the candidates the best DUA team of election observers led by Mr. Peter Mac Manu have signed a code of conduct with the IEBC of Kenya", said DUA Secretary General, Charles Owiredu, in a press release.