Sagnarigu DCE Faces Impeachment

Daily Guide has intercepted a petition by some 19 assembly members seeking to impeach the Sagnarigu District Chief Executive (DCE), Mariam Iddrisu.



The assembly members are calling for the impeachment pursuant to Section 243 Clause 3 of the 1992 Constitution as well as Section 20, Clause 4(a) of the Local Government Act 936 of 2016.



According to the petitioners, the DCE’s actions, administrative conduct and personal deportment pose a great danger to the development of the district. They are therefore calling for a ‘Vote Of No Confidence’ against her with immediate effect.



The petition mentioned that the DCE exhibits gross arrogance and disrespect towards assembly members; lack of coordination between her and management, hijacking of special vehicle for monitoring RING projects aside her official vehicle and undermining of some arms of the assembly.



“We hope that urgent attention would be given to our petition to save the Sagnarigu Assembly from collapsing,” stated the petitioners.



The Presiding Member of the assembly, Mohammed Awal, who received the petition, wrote to the DCE thus, “I write to inform you that a petition has been received 1st August, 2017 from more than one-third of the honorable assembly members of the above-mentioned assembly, requesting for a vote of no confidence against you in pursuant of Section 243, Clause 3 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20, Clause 4(a) of the Local Government Act 936 of 2016.”



He however indicated that Madam Mariam Iddrisu should get prepared towards the exercise or respond to the above accusations against her on or before Tuesday, 8th August, 2017.



Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, has acknowledged receipt of the petition and given assurance that his outfit would work on it.