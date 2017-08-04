MCE Questions Yamoah Ponkoh Debt

Beatrice Serwaa Derkyi Related Stories Beatrice Serwaa Derkyi, the Chief Executive of the Ejisu-Juaben Municipal Assembly, has vowed not to pay dubious debts that she inherited from her predecessor Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh.



The MCE, who assumed office on May 17, 2017, disclosed that the assembly’s total debts as at May 19, 2017 stood at a staggering GH¢1,093,224, pointing out that some of the debts were not genuine.



She said she would only change her mind and order for the payment of debts after proper documents have been produced to support them.



Serwaa Derkyi, who is an astute politician, was addressing members of the Ejisu-Juaben Municipal Assembly during her maiden sessional meeting which was attended by assembly members and top dignitaries on Tuesday.



According to her, the debts with appropriate documents totaled GH¢93,332; debts with insufficient documentation stood at GH¢960,597 and debt with no documentation stood at GH¢43,597.



She noted that the debt at the assembly, especially increased significantly from December 11, 2016 to May 17, 2017, indicating that she would not allow government funds to be wasted during her tenure.



She said Internal Generated Fund (IGF) stood at GH¢82,563 and the Common Fund is GH¢1,010, 657, reiterating that all dubious debts would not be serviced.



She stated that the assembly also faces serious revenue collection problems, adding, “Revenue collected usually fall short of total budgeted revenue for the period under discussion.



Serwaa Derkyi said, “For the period which ended on December 31, 2016, the assembly’s total budgeted revenue amounted to GH¢11,822,870 and the amount realized was GH¢10,012,363, resulting in a shortfall of 15.3 percent.



The Ejisu-Juaben MCE noted that the assembly is performing poorly in terms of revenue collection and accountability, adding that the figures realized by the assembly in terms of revenue do not speak well of the assembly.



According to her, “The financial operation of the assembly resulted in a deficit of GH¢596,316 in the just ended year 2016. There is therefore clear indication that revenue is declining.”



“The expenditure is on the rise and is far surpassing budgetary targets.”



The MCE stated that she would prioritize revenue collection and proper management, provision of adequate security, implementation of policies, to ensure the provision of jobs for the youth, among others, during her tenure.