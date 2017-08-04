There Should Be ‘Proper’ Education On Towing Levy Policy – Wontumi Tells Gov’t

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, says it would be advisable if government will educate motorists on the controversial towing levy policy.



To him, the idea for the levy is laudable since that will curb unfortunate accidents on our highways.



He was emphatic that if motorists are made to underhand the policy very well “all these confusions wouldn’t happen.”



The Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament gave approval for the implementation of the controversial mandatory towing levy to be imposed on vehicle owners.



The law which was to take effect July 1, 2017, was suspended to enable the Transport Ministry to hold stakeholders engagements, following the massive public disapproval it received.



The National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) introduced the service in order to rid the country’s roads of broken down vehicles that are abandoned and which cause accidents.



As part of the law, vehicle owners and motorcyclists will pay compulsory annual fees, tied to the acquisition of road worthy certificate, to cater for towing services.



Fees per year for both commercial and non-commercial vehicles, depending on tonnage, range from GHC 20 to GHC 200.



The NRSC awarded the contract to the Road Safety Management Limited (RSML), a subsidiary of the Jospong Group owned by Businessman Joseph Siaw Agyapong.



But, both commercial and non-commercial vehicle owners have kicked against the policy and vowed to demonstrate if the policy is passed on.



Speaking on Neat FM's morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, the outspoken NPP guru however called for a proper review into the policy – adding that, “but more especially government must educate the drivers and benefits of the towing levy”.



“Most of these accidents on our roads are mostly caused by faulty cars. So towing them from our roads will at least curb the situation and save lives. Government is working for the people so they must let the people understand their policies,” Chairman Wontumi said.