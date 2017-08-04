I Will Drag State Housing To Court, Even If It Takes Ten Years - NDC MP

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for South Dayi in the Volta Regin, Rockson-Nelson Este Kwami Dafeamekpor, says he is determined to drag the State Housing Company to court for demolishing his home at Frafraha in the Greater Accra Region, even if it takes him a decade to get justice.



The company on Friday morning embarked on the demolition of some structures it says had been wrongly constructed on it's lands. Mr Dafeamekpor is one of several persons in the community affected by the exercise.



Speaking to JoyNews he said the company did not give any prior notice of the demolition exercise or serve them with any courts orders or papers to that effect.



He contended that the land was acquired legitimately from the previous owners, who are occupants of the stool in the area and questioned why the State Housing Company did not give him the opportunity to defend himself in court, if the it held the view that its lands had been encroached upon.



“You don’t just wake up one day and bring an earth moving machine and pull down my building without any recourse to me.” He added



The MP says all efforts to get the company to seek an explanation for the action have been futile “ I have been placing a call to the MD [Managing Director] since yesterday and there has been no answer, I’ve called call the powers that be…no body will answer and it’s a very pitiful situation."



Mr Dafeamekpor continued that he is very distraught and will be preparing to have his day in court no matter how long it takes.