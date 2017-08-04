I Will Resign From NPP If ‘Robbery’ Towing Levy Is Implemented – Abronye

Related Stories The Brong Ahafo Regional Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popurlarly known as Abronye DC says he will resign from the party if the government goes ahead to implement the compulsory towing levy.



He said it is wrong for government to worsen the plight of Ghanaians; making their lives difficult instead of better, adding government needs to withdraw the towing levy because 'Ghanaians are already suffering.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia's' programme, Abronye DC said: "if you knew what goes on during Campaign, I don’t think you will implement it".



The vociferous NPP communicator said he and other party faithfuls are against the implementation of the towing levy and that they will advise themselves if it is implemented.



"I will resign from the party because Mr Siaw Agyapong, the owner of RSML is seeking to exercise undue advantage over the government which would lead the party back into opposition," he said.



Background



The Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament gave approval for the implementation of the controversial mandatory towing levy to be imposed on vehicle owners.



The National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) introduced the service in order to rid the country’s roads of broken down vehicles that are abandoned and which cause accidents.



As part of the law, vehicle owners and motorcyclists will pay compulsory annual fees, tied to the acquisition of road worthy certificate, to cater for towing services.



Fees per year for both commercial and non-commercial vehicles, depending on tonnage, range from GHC 20 to GHC 200.



The NRSC awarded the contract to the Road Safety Management Limited (RSML), a subsidiary of the Jospong Group owned by Businessman Joseph Siaw Agyapong.