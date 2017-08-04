Don't Ignore Grief of Ghanaians Over Towing Levy - Nana B To Govt.

Related Stories The Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS) Nana Boakye has asked government to suspend the implementation of the towing levy.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Nana Boakye advised the government not to ignore the grief of Ghanaians over the towing levy.



He explained that it is people that make laws and the laws are made to protect them but in this case where the masses have united against the introduction of the levy, the government should take prudent steps to address the issue.



Although he believes the towing levy is a good initiative, he would have the government listen to the "popular views" in the country because it's the Ghanaian electorates that voted the government into power.



The Road and Transport Committee of Parliament gave its consent to the implementation of the controversial mandatory towing levy to be imposed on vehicle owners.



The committee has forwarded their recommendations to the Transport Minister in hope that the implementation of the levy will take effect by ending of September this year.



But there have been several reactions from the vehicle owners and the entire nation.



The Ghana Committed Drivers Association (GCDA) has cautioned the government to stop the action or else they would embark on demonstration.



"The Association wants to declare that we are not in favor of this towing levy. The Association therefore is calling on the Ministry of Transport, Government, Roads and highways, Road Safety Commission to halt the implementation of the Mandatory Towing Levy. The Association is expressing or declaring a nationwide demonstration to protest against the implementation of this levy. The demonstration will be called “Yentua Demonstration,” the group said.



Also NPP National Youth Organizer, Sammy Awuku has appealed to his ruling party to reconsider their decision.



He told host Kwami Sefa Kayi in an interview on 'Kokrokoo' that the NPP will resist the towing levy because "we have been in opposition for a very long time and we are not even a year old in government . . . we cannot allow this towing levy to take us back to opposition".







