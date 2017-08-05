NDC MP's 3-Storey Building Bulldozed, Suspects 'Targeted Attack'

Related Stories The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, says he has become the target of some state agencies as a team believed to be from the State Housing Company Limited demolished his three-storey building.



Nelson Dafiamekpor said the people who demolished his Adenta Frafraha property in Accra have no court order to do that and has vowed to pursue the matter in court.



About 15 uncompleted buildings at Adenta Frafraha at an area popularly called Mile 13 were destroyed on Friday, by a team of military and police officers.



According to Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba, the MP’s structure has been reduced to rubbles and the legislator could not salvage anything.



“I have been placing a call to the Managing Director since yesterday [Thursday]. I have sent him messages and he would not answer and I have also contacted all the powers that be about this…



“My colleague MP, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah was here with me this dawn when they came to demolish the structure and he was also helpless. Nobody will answer and it is a very pitiful situation,” he said.



He believes it is a targeted demolition, as other buildings around his structure were not touched.



“Look at how the buildings that are before mine were spared because he told me that he placed a call to somebody and that person instructed that that building should be left out,” he showed the Joy News reporter.



According to him, because they did not want it to look like a targeted demolition, they broke a few other fence walls and left.