NPP’s Peter Mac Manu Deported From Kenya

A leading member of Kenyan's National Super Alliance (NASA) has confirmed that former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in Ghana, Peter Mac Manu and one other Ghanaian were deported from Kenya on Saturday.



The two had arrived in Kenya as part of a delegation to observe the country’s general elections to be held on August 8, 2017.



Mac Manu who was the Campaign Manager of the NPP in the 2016 general elections was the leader of a team of Democratic Union of Africa (DUA) International Observers to Kenya.



But Musalia Mudavadi, the Chairman of NASA National Campaign Committee (NACACO), told journalists Mr. Mac Manu and his compatriot, who is yet to be identified, were arrested immediately their plane landed in Kenya and deported on Saturday.



“They did not formally disembark from the plane, they were taken away by the police and pushed into another plane this morning back to Ghana,” he announced.



No Permit



He denied claims by the Kenyan authorities that the two are among foreign nationals working without permit.



Musalia Mudavadi was categorical that the two Ghanaians were not in the country to work for NASA but to only “share their experiences” because the electronic system to be used for this year’s elections was similar to what was used in Ghana’s 2016 elections.



An American and a Canadian who were arrested on Friday have also been deported.