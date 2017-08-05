NPP Struggling To Accept Nkrumah’s Legendary Status – A.B.A Fuseini

Related Stories Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have never come to terms with Dr Kwame Nkrumah being given the legendary status as Founder of Ghana, Member of Parliament (MP) for Sagnarigu, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini has said.



For this reason, he said, the party has always looked for opportunities to wipe out Nkrumah’s legacies and status in Ghana’s history.



His comments come in the wake of the NPP celebrating the formation of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) as they marked the 70-year anniversary of the founding of the party on Friday August 4, 2017.



The NPP, an offshoot of the UGCC believes the formation of the first political party was a precursor to Ghana’s independence, hence worth celebrating.



But commenting on this development on State of Affairs on GhOne TV on Friday August 4, Mr Fuseini said: “The NPP have never come to terms with Nkrumah being given the legendary status especially as the Founder of the nation and they have always looked for an opportunity to revise that status of Kwame Nkrumah.



“Even in the times of Nkrumah, streets and monuments were named after certain people who helped in the struggle for independence and so if this August 4 celebration is about recognition, then certain important national monuments and other things can be done in honour of all those people who played the role in gaining independence for Ghana but not as Founders.



“I say that it is important that all of them who contributed like Sergeant Adjetey, Corporal Atipoe and the others who died on the 28th February incident are honoured with monuments but never as Founders of this nation, there can only be one founder and that one founder is Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.”