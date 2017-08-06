Sammy Awuku Deserves NPP National Organiser’s Position

Related Stories Mr Sammy Awuku, the aspiring National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), deserves the position and must be given the nod to lead the party to another resounding victory in Election 2020.



Mr Richard Adu, the Wenchi Constituency Youth Organiser of the Party, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Wenchi in the Brong-Ahafo Region.



He called on the NPP delegates, who would be attending the Party’s national delegates’ congress in 2018, to vote for the National Youth Organiser so that the fortunes of the Party to shine brightly in Election 2020.



Mr Adu said the NPP was able to make significant impact and win the Election 2016 partly due to the hard work of the various youth wings of the Party led by Mr Awuku.



He said the national youth organiser personally provided enough financial and technical assistance which enabled the various youth wings of the Party across country to intensify campaign and reached out to the local voting masses and canvassed for more votes.



“We were able to go round to almost all the deprived communities in the constituency to reach out to and propagate the manifestoes of the great NPP”, he said.



Describing Mr Awuku as a strong pillar holding the NPP, Mr Adu said it was through his influence and other key members that helped in find lasting solutions to some internal security problems in the NPP.



Mr Adu, who is the Assemblyman for Ntoase Electoral Area in the Wenchi Municipality, said there is the need for the NPP to recognise and appreciate the selfless services of Mr Awuku since the youth remains a strong force and pillar of the NPP.



This, he said, would not only motivate other young people to selflessly contribute their quota for the growth of the Party, but it would also encourage the youthful population to join the Party.



Mr Adu said despite the NPP’s overwhelming victory in the Election 2016, many voters at the grassroots were still unaware of the ideologies and philosophies of the NPP, hence the need for the Party to avoid complacency and sensitise the masses on this and other government poverty reduction intervention policies.



He called on the Party leadership and government to establish special funds for the youth wings to strengthen and empower the constituencies adequately for effective political campaigns.



Mr Adu commended the constituency executives of the Party for their loyalty and personal contribution that made the NPP to capture political power from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He said since the constituency remains the strength of the party, there is the need for the leadership to pay regular visits to the constituencies to help in addressing their challenges.



Mr Adu cautioned supporters and members of the NPP to guard against tendencies that would undermine and make the government unpopular, and urged them to sell good policies and programmes of the government to the electorate.



“This is the surest way that our Party can win the confidence of the floating voters and retain political power in the next general election”, he added.